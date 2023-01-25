After city manager voted out, Muskegon Heights cancels special meeting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS — Muskegon Heights City Council held- and then canceled- a special meeting Wednesday, a few days after letting go of the city manager, Troy Bell.

The city planned to discuss Troy Bell's position after commissioners voted 4-3 to end his contract on Monday.

The special meeting was scheduled to start at 6:00 pm, but only a few commissioners showed up, and more was needed to hold a quorum.

Mayor Walter Watts said that after 32 minutes, while they didn't have enough commissioners to hold a meeting, they would have an open discussion with people who did show up.

He says that the commissioners were properly notified about the special meeting scheduled for Monday evening.

Watts told FOX17 this is the fifth city manager in the past six years. The mayor said that in the past, the finance director would step in and handle essential duties like payroll.

However, at this time, the finance director position is vacant, and it's unclear who will take over in the absence of a city manager.

