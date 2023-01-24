Muskegon Heights left in limbo after city manager is voted out

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — After reviewing the city manager's contract for hours in a closed session, the Muskegon Heights City Council voted not to renew the contract for former manager Troy Bell.

At Monday's city council meeting, four council members voted against renewing Bell's contract. Three voted in favor.

No-votes include:



Andre Williams

Kellie Kitchen

Bonnie McGlothin

Derrick Collins

The mayor, Walter Watts, says this decision will have lasting impacts. It is the 5th time in 6 years Muskegon Heights has needed a new city manager.

“I asked the question, what’s the plan? And nobody answers. That’s a problem. That’s a major problem.” Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watts said.

Watts says while the plan for the road ahead is uncertain—so are the current plans in Muskegon Heights.

Watts says Bell was an integral part of the plans to redo the city's downtown area, which FOX 17 has covered previously.

He's also dreamed up creative ways to replace the old city vehicles with new ones, since the city was paying just as much to buy new ones.

Watts said Bell ushered in the Greater Muskegon Economic Development Group to revitalize parts of the city, which means that partnership also risks falling apart.

“For anyone that is in a leadership position that thinks they’ve made a good decision to let this man go at this time— I just think they really made a bad decision," Watts said. “But, that’s their right to vote how they choose. But we are here to vote and do what’s in the best interest of the citizens of the City of Muskegon Heights. Not ourselves."

In the past, the city's finance director has stepped in as acting city manager.

Right now, however, they don't have a finance director.

According to the mayor, the future of the city's business, including things like payroll, remains in limbo.

"These are things that are now in jeopardy."

