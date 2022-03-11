Muskegon Heights people fed up with 'these raggedy streets'

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — At one Muskegon Heights intersection, there is a makeshift fix for the roads: planks of wood placed in potholes.

“These streets ain't never been fixed,” Muskegon Heights resident Jeffery Banks said.

Jeffrey Banks is 56. His mom has lived in her home for 60 years. The last time he remembers the roads being paved, he was a kid.

“All these streets is raggedy like this,” Banks said.

It's good news for Smith Tire in Muskegon Heights.

“It keeps us busy, which is good. But at the same time, we have to drive here too to get to work,” Brian Somerville said.

Manager Brian Somerville says they work hard to provide good service and the best prices, especially considering they have a seemingly never-ending problem.

“Mostly tire damage, but you also get bends in rims, suspension damage, shocks, tire rods, frame damage,” Somerville said.

For Banks, he wants to know why some roads are fixed and others aren't, as well as what the plan is for the future to fix the roads.

“When your street looks bad, that makes your neighborhood look bad,” Banks.

