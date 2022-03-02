Governor Whitmer issues executive directive to accelerate pothole repairs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive to accelerate pothole repairs in Michigan.

The governor’s office says the executive directive conducts the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to focus all of its assets on repairing trunkline highways.

“Dealing with car damage from driving over potholes while on your way to work or school is frustrating for every Michigander,” says Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I’m directing the state transportation department to speed up pothole repairs. We’re kicking this into overdrive, using overtime pay and contractors to get the job done, while we continue broader improvement projects across the state.”

We’re told the executive directive also commands MDOT to make it easier for residents to report potholes and other road-related issues on trunkline highways and to allocate funds toward road agencies so they are able to fix potholes.

The directive also calls on MDOT to carry on with projects to improve roads and prevent potholes from forming.

“I will continue to work with anyone to fix the damn roads, make long-lasting investments in our infrastructure, and put Michigan first,” Whitmer adds.

