PHOTOS: Garlin Gilchrist joins road-repair crews in Grand Rapids

Posted at 3:21 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 15:21:54-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist accompanied crews who were repairing Grand Rapids’ roads Friday afternoon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says Gilchrist’s assistance was done in an effort to call attention to the need for the Michigan Legislature to pass her administration’s infrastructure plan.

We’re told Whitmer’s administration has repaired more than 13,000 miles of roads and 900 bridges since Governor Whitmer took office.

RELATED: Michigan getting $563M from infrastructure bill to repair thousands of bridges

