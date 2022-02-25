PHOTOS: Garlin Gilchrist joins road-repair crews in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist accompanied crews who were repairing Grand Rapids’ roads Friday afternoon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says Gilchrist’s assistance was done in an effort to call attention to the need for the Michigan Legislature to pass her administration’s infrastructure plan.

We’re told Whitmer’s administration has repaired more than 13,000 miles of roads and 900 bridges since Governor Whitmer took office.

