MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Several search warrants were executed in locations across Muskegon County, all tied to an investigation carried out by the FBI, DEA, IRS, and Michigan State Police. Now, neighbors are calling for answers.

WATCH: 'It's a bed of corruption': Feds raid Muskegon Heights City Hall in drug investigation, neighbors call for answers

‘It's a bed of corruption’: Feds raid Muskegon Heights City Hall, neighbors call for answers

While exact locations of the searches were not shared by investigators, FOX 17 crews saw detectives and federal agents entering and exiting Muskegon Heights City Hall Thursday morning.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson said in a statement Thursday, the investigation involves financial and drug crimes, adding he's committed to transparency with the public but could not explain more without compromising the work to identify what happened and who is responsible.

Hilson's full statement reads, "On July 23, 2026, federal and state law enforcement agencies executed multiple search warrants throughout Muskegon County as part of an active investigation involving the collaborative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service, and Michigan State Police. These agencies, as well as the Muskegon County Prosecutor‘s Office and the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan, are committed to transparency with the public, who undoubtably have and will have many questions about today’s law-enforcement activity. However, this is an active financial and drug crime investigation, therefore our ethical duties, as well as protecting the integrity of this investigation, limit our ability at this time to disclose specific details. An investigation of this size and scale takes time and we appreciate your patience as we thoroughly investigate any potential violations of state or federal law."

Some Muskegon neighbors, like Andre Williams and Ramon Avery, say this federal investigation isn't a shock.

“The Heights has been plagued with all types of corruption for years, even back in the 90s when I was running the streets,” Williams said. “It’s a bed of corruption, you know, and something needs to be done about it.”

Williams said he feels Thursday's raid is a step in the right direction.

“They entrust the city officials to do what they're supposed to do, do their job, and they're just not doing it. And the citizens are suffering for it, and it's about time that, you know, they drain the swamp,” Williams said. "If we can't trust them, who can we trust? That's one of the reasons I moved away from Heights, because you just can't trust what they're doing down there.”

Avery echoes Williams' sentiment.

“They going in the right direction right now, and we're gonna find out and get to the bottom of it and get Muskegon Heights in the right direction," Avery said. "That's what we need. I've been praying for putting Muskegon back where they need to be at, and this is it.”

Another neighbor and President/Co-Founder of Taking Back Muskegon, Aviance Watts, said he wants justice to be served.

“How can you lead us externally and you have problems internally?," Watts asked.

“We need clarity, and we need it asap. Because at the end of the day, if we don't have clarity, it would be hard for us to trust our counsel,” Watts continued. “I think it's one of those, you have to destroy and rebuild type of situations. I think you have to gut everything out and just build fresh from there.”

Additionally, The Muskegon Heights City Attorney's Office released a detailed statement confirming the city is part of this ongoing multi-agency investigation. Representatives from the City Attorney's Office were present during the search at City Hall "to ensure the legal rights of city officials were respected and the protections afforded to city employees were upheld."

Muskegon Heights City Attorney Statement by news

The City Attorney's Office added that its presence is not a statement about the investigation itself, nor is it a statement about the allegations or any individual involved.

City Attorney Te D. Smith added he communicated directly with Prosecutor Hilson about the matter.

Detroit Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph O. Dixon, also released a statement, which reads, "On July 23, the Drug Enforcement Administration, alongside our federal, state and local law enforcement partner agencies, executed a series of search warrants throughout West Michigan. This is an ongoing investigation."

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