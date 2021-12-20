Watch
Muskegon County student accused of threatening school in California

Posted at 9:04 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 09:04:16-05

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A student at Oakridge Middle School is accused of posting a threat against a school in California.

Investigators at the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office say they along with the FBI identified the student as the person who made the threat on social media. Detectives made use of several search warrants to link the student to the online post. They say no other students were involved in making the threat, and no other schools were targeted.

RELATED: Muskegon County forms task force to investigate and prevent school threats

The Sheriff's Office is not identifying the California school.

Detectives forwarded the case to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office for review. If charged, he would join a growing number of students in Muskegon County charged for making threats against schools.

READ: More students in Muskegon County charged for school threats

The student is also facing discipline from Oakridge Public Schools.

Muskegon County Prosecutor says threats are no jokes

