Muskegon County student accused of threatening school in California

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A student at Oakridge Middle School is accused of posting a threat against a school in California.

Investigators at the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office say they along with the FBI identified the student as the person who made the threat on social media. Detectives made use of several search warrants to link the student to the online post. They say no other students were involved in making the threat, and no other schools were targeted.

The Sheriff's Office is not identifying the California school.

Detectives forwarded the case to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office for review. If charged, he would join a growing number of students in Muskegon County charged for making threats against schools.

The student is also facing discipline from Oakridge Public Schools.

