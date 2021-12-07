Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Muskegon Co. law enforcement forms task force to combat school threats

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
police lights
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 14:55:51-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Law enforcement officials are creating a multi-jurisdictional task force to address the recent increase in school threats, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson announced during a joint meeting Monday.

The task force will be comprised of all 10 law enforcement agencies in Muskegon County and will include the Michigan State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a news release.

“I requested a meeting of law enforcement leaders after several threats were received by Muskegon County Schools over the weekend,” Norton Shore Police Department Chief Jon Gale said. “All local police agencies were in attendance, along with the MSP and the FBO. Law enforcement has made school security their number one focus.”

Norton Shores police — in partnership with other local law enforcement and Mona Shores Schools — has charged one person in connection with the recent threat made to Mona Shores Schools.

They determined the source of the threat was a student at Mona Shores who created a social media account and sent the threatening post "because he did not want to go to school."

Task force detectives will gather leads from the community and use their collective resources to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

While they work on their investigations, each agency is allocating personnel to ensure the safety of students and school staff.

“We ask that our citizens help us by reporting any tips or leads regarding the threats by calling 911,” MSP Lieutenant Mike Stephens said. “We also ask that everyone refrain from reposting or sharing these threats, as it can cause confusion and hamper law enforcement’s efforts.”

Hilson, the prosecutor, also commented on the consequences of making such a threat.

“It is important to recognize with this collaboration between law enforcement and the schools these crimes are being taken very seriously and the perpetrators will be caught,” Hilson said. “The consequences will be severe and the community will know what the charges are and what the consequences will be.”

READ MORE: 'Every single hour, we're getting another call.' Copycat threats pour into MI schools

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools