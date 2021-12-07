Muskegon Co. law enforcement forms task force to combat school threats

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Law enforcement officials are creating a multi-jurisdictional task force to address the recent increase in school threats, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson announced during a joint meeting Monday.

The task force will be comprised of all 10 law enforcement agencies in Muskegon County and will include the Michigan State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a news release.

“I requested a meeting of law enforcement leaders after several threats were received by Muskegon County Schools over the weekend,” Norton Shore Police Department Chief Jon Gale said. “All local police agencies were in attendance, along with the MSP and the FBO. Law enforcement has made school security their number one focus.”

Norton Shores police — in partnership with other local law enforcement and Mona Shores Schools — has charged one person in connection with the recent threat made to Mona Shores Schools.

They determined the source of the threat was a student at Mona Shores who created a social media account and sent the threatening post "because he did not want to go to school."

Task force detectives will gather leads from the community and use their collective resources to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

While they work on their investigations, each agency is allocating personnel to ensure the safety of students and school staff.

“We ask that our citizens help us by reporting any tips or leads regarding the threats by calling 911,” MSP Lieutenant Mike Stephens said. “We also ask that everyone refrain from reposting or sharing these threats, as it can cause confusion and hamper law enforcement’s efforts.”

Hilson, the prosecutor, also commented on the consequences of making such a threat.

“It is important to recognize with this collaboration between law enforcement and the schools these crimes are being taken very seriously and the perpetrators will be caught,” Hilson said. “The consequences will be severe and the community will know what the charges are and what the consequences will be.”

