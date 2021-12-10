Muskegon County prosecutor charges 8 more kids with making school threats

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says eight more kids have been charged with making school threats, bringing the total number of juveniles charged with school threats in the county to 17.

The prosecutor’s office says they range in age from 11 to 18.

They are facing charges ranging from false report of a felony to intentional threats against a school or student and lying to police.

According to the prosecutor’s office, school districts impacted by the threats include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Reeths-Puffer, Oakridge, Whitehall and Fruitport.

The prosecutor says seven other incidents are still under investigation.

The prosecutor’s office is again reminding the public that anyone engaged in threats of violence against a school or student will be “dealt with swiftly and severely.