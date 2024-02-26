Muskegon Boys & Girls Club arsonist sentenced to 11 months

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man who set fire to the Muskegon Boys & Girls Club last summer was sentenced Monday, prosecutors say.

The fire resulted in moderate smoke damage on Aug. 11, 2023, according to the Muskegon fire marshal. The building was undergoing renovations beforehand.

Damages were estimated at $5–$7 million. A $30,000 reward was later offered for information leading authorities to answers.

Court documents show the suspect, 22-year-old Bruce Potter, was arrested less than a month after the fire.

Potter was charged with third-degree arson and lying to police, according to the Muskegon Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors confirm Potter was sentenced to 11 months in jail with credit for at least 100 days served, followed by two years’ probation.

We’re told Potter must also repay the cost of the damages.

