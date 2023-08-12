Saturday morning fires set at Muskegon Boys & Girls Club

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Several Saturday morning fires at the Boys & Girls Club were intentionally set, according to the Muskegon fire marshal.

At 7:07 a.m. Saturday, the Muskegon Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building at the Boys & Girls Club, located at 900 W. Western Ave., which is currently undergoing major renovation work. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered moderate smoke conditions throughout the building.

While firefighters were investigating the source of the smoke, fires were located in multiple locations and were extinguished quickly. The Muskegon fire marshal determined that the locations were unrelated to each other and were likely intentionally set.

The fires are now under investigation by both the Muskegon Police Department and Muskegon Fire Department.

Anybody with any information about these fires should contact the Muskegon Police Department by calling (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

