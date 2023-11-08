Suspect arrested, charged with arson for Muskegon Boys and Girls Club fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect is in custody for allegedly setting fire to the Muskegon Boys and Girls Club over the summer.

The fire happened Aug. 11, according to the Muskegon fire marshal. Firefighters discovered moderate smoke damage on arrival. We’re told the building was in the middle of being renovated at the time.

The damage was later assessed at $5–$7 million.

A $30,000 reward was offered in exchange for information that resulted in the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

Court documents says 22-year-old Bruce Potter was taken into custody Friday, Nov. 3.

Potter has been charged with third-degree arson and lying to police, according to the Muskegon Prosecutor’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Wednesday, Nov. 15, followed by a preliminary hearing a week later on Nov. 22.

