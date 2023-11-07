Reward for information on Muskegon Boys & Girls Club arson increased to $30K

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities have increased the reward offered in exchange for information leading investigators to the suspect(s) behind the arson incident at the Muskegon Boys and Girls Club over the summer.

The fire was intentionally set on Aug. 11, according to the Muskegon fire marshal. The building was undergoing major renovations at the time. Nearly $5.8 million were raised prior to those renovations.

We're told firefighters arrived to find moderate smoke damage throughout the building.

The damage caused by the fire was assessed at $5–$7 million.

A $20,000 reward was initially offered but the reward has since been increased to $30,000, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

Muskegon Police Department

Anyone with information related to the fire is encouraged to connect with police by calling 231-724-6750. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube