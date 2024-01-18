Watch Now
Man convicted in shooting death of Muskegon Heights school board member

FOX 17
Shooting off Baker Street in Muskegon Heights Monday evening
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jan 18, 2024
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Muskegon Heights Public Schools board member was found guilty Wednesday.

Julius Casey Muhammad, 53, was found dead on Baker Street with a gunshot to the head on Dec. 19, 2022, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD).

Police said the homicide was not connected to Muhammad's role at the school district.

We’re told 62-year-old Glenn Anthony Davis was arrested days later.

MHPD says Davis was convicted of first-degree murder, in addition to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced March 14.

