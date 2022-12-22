Man arrested, charged in shooting of incoming Muskegon Heights board member

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — On Thursday, a man was arrested and charged for the death of Julius Muhammed, who had recently been elected to the Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson confirmed that Glenn Davis is facing charges of open murder. Hilson said Davis is the alleged shooter.

According to Hilson, Davis is a habitual offender, and this would be his fourth offense.

Davis' arrest is the second made in connection to Muhammed's death. On Wednesday, Muskegon Heights police announced they had one person in custody.

However, police did not clarify how that person was connected to the case. It's unclear if the person who was arrested on Wednesday is a suspect or a person of interest or otherwise.

Muhammed was shot and killed inside a home on Baker Street near Summit on Monday night.

Proescutor Hilson says this is not a random incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department of Silent Observer.

