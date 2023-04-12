Another man now facing charges in shooting death of 6-month-old Muskegon girl

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Another person has been charged in relation to the shooting death of a 6-month-old baby that happened Friday.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed to FOX 17 that they have charged 22-year-old Treshawn Lamar Hatcher with tampering with evidence related to the investigation.

Chief trial attorney for the county, Matt Roberts, alleged in court this week that Julio Deadrick Casiano Jr., 21, fired the shots that killed the 6-month-old child.

He is facing charges of felony murder and lying to an officer during the investigation of a violent crime.

Casiano was denied bond.

Scripps Evidence markers line the scene of the shooting on East Isabella Street

On April 7, police were called to a home on East Isabella Street, where they found a 6-month-old girl shot in the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she would soon succumb to her injuries.

Investigators say a pick-up truck was parked outside the East Isabella home when the shooting happened and took off immediately after, with four people inside.

Muskegon officers and state troopers located and pursued the vehicle for nearly 20 minutes before they apprehended the people inside.

Shortly after, they came to believe that those four people were actually the intended targets of the shooting.

The driver of that truck has been charged with fleeing and eluding, but the others in the vehicle were not charged with anything.

Scripps Bullet holes could be seen in houses near the shooting on East Isabella Street

Julio Casiano was then established as a suspect.

Later on in the evening of April 7, around 9:20 p.m., two investigators showed up to conduct surveillance on a home on 8th Street in Muskegon Heights where Casiano was staying.

According to prosecutors, Casiano was inside that home with brothers Tollie and Treshawn Hatcher.

While the two officers were outside the home, Tollie Hatcher allegedly began shooting at them.

Neither of the officers were injured, but Tollie Hatcher was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearms.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Both Casiano and Tollie Hatcher were arraigned on their charges on Monday, in front of Muskegon County Judge Raymond Kostrzewa.

Now, Treshawn Hatcher has been charged with tampering with evidence in the investigation.

Prosecutor Matt Roberts called the case a "nightmare scenario".

Telling FOX 17 on Monday, "Once those bullets are fired, they're really indiscriminate about where they go. And while this baby, certainly there's no indication that baby was the intended target here, and we can't imagine any circumstance where that would be the case, the fact that the baby was killed as a result of this gunfire just being released indiscriminately from vehicles, without aim, without real intention for where these bullets were going... it's a tragedy."

He continued, "We had an opportunity to meet with the baby's family earlier today, and as you can imagine, they are just beyond grief-stricken, and no words of comfort here can do anything, but it is important for us, incumbent on us as law enforcement and as prosecutors, to seek justice for this baby."

Scripps The scene on East Isabella Street following Friday's shooting

