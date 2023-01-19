Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident.

Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far.

Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper.

Family of Hooper says her death was no accident. Day helped law enforcement search for Hooper, who was initially reported as missing. For four days Hooper was inside Day's home, before Day eventually disposed of Hooper's body near Sixth and Summit in Muskegon.

Months later, Hooper's body was found badly decomposed and covered with trash, proving her death was not an an accident as Day claims.

“You posted on social media, like you cared. You are a serial killer. You tried to kill one of your other girlfriends. And you did it with my sister. If you ever get out, you will do it again. You did everything but eat her, and you ain’t no different than Jeffrey Dahmer. You are a worm. You are scum. I hope you never get out. He took my sister from me,” Shanita Hooper said.

Prosecutors made sure to mention that Day never called the police. Day's defense claimed that is because he was afraid of going back to prison, where he had served 18 years for assault with intent to murder another woman he was dating.

“We have someone indicating that this was an accident. But no police were ever called to the scene. We have him hiding the body in his house. Washing her, combing her hair and taking her out days later, covering her in trash bags,” a Muskegon County prosector said.

RELATED: ‘My heart is broken’: Hooper family, friends saddened after learning body found is their loved one

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube