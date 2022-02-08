Police: Remains of Muskegon woman missing since October found, man in custody

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police in Muskegon say they have found remains believed to be the body of a Muskegon woman who was reported missing in October.

The Muskegon Police Department says they have been investigating a missing person report since October of 2021.

Police say officers received information during the investigation that led them to the area of Summit Avenue and 6th Street. That’s where police say they found human remains they believe to belong to a missing 49-year-old woman from Muskegon.

A 39-year-old Muskegon man is in custody in relation to the investigation.

Police have not released the name of the woman or the man.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.