Muskegon man sentenced to prison for death of girlfriend

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man has been sentenced to prison for the death of Brenda Hooper.

Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Timothy Day to 12 to 30 years in prison for manslaughter and concealing the death of Brenda Hooper.

Hooper was first reported missing in October 2021. Her remains were found in Muskegon Heights in an alley off of Columbia Street, between 5th and 6th streets.

According to court documents, during the initial interviews of the investigation, Day denied any involvement in her disappearance. However, investigators learned through an interview with his sister that Day admitted to accidentally choking Hooper to death on Oct. 12, 2021. He reportedly said the pair were doing drugs and were intimate during the time of her death.

Day said when he realized Hooper was no longer conscious, he attempted CPR but was not successful. Court documents say he did not call 911.

Day also reportedly told investigators he kept Hooper's body in their shared Muskegon apartment for approximately four days before putting the body in a garbage bag and disposing of it in Muskegon Heights.

Court documents state that after his arrest on Feb. 7, Day led investigators to Hooper's remains in Muskegon Heights, which "appeared to be in an advanced stage of decomposition." The remains were sent to a Kalamazoo hospital for an autopsy and further identification.

Day was offered a plea deal and ultimately pleaded no contest to charges of manslaughter and concealing a death.

