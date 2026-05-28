All 3 suspects in 2021 deadly shooting on US-31 now sentenced

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than four years after a deadly shooting on US-31 in Muskegon Township, all three suspects in the killing of 22-year-old Khalid Burt have been sentenced.

On Monday Treshon Wyrick was sentenced to 18 to 80 years in prison, with credit for 463 days served, after pleading no contest to second-degree homicide and felony firearms charges.

Jamerius Brown was the most recent arrest in February. He was charged with open murder, but reached a plea deal for a reduced charge of manslaughter and felony firearm. Brown was sentenced to a maximum of 17 years.

Lenar Branch previously pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and felony firearm. He could serve up to 82 years in prison.

Burt was shot while behind the wheel of his car on US-31 on July 28, 2021. The incident initially appeared to be a vehicle accident when police received a 911 call.

Michigan Department of Transportation

Investigators later determined a person in another vehicle shot Burt.

Muskegon Township Police Chief Patrick VanDommelen said the case has ties to gang activity.

"We do believe that there are some ties to gang activity, so that is part of what our three suspects are charged with," VanDommelen said.

VanDommelen said his department never stopped searching for Brown after the shooting.

"I made a promise to the family right away that we would never stop working this case until we have a conclusion to it. So here we are, almost five years later, and we're doing our best to hold that promise," VanDommelen said. "Now that we have all three in custody, it's a huge sigh of relief, but there's more work to be done."

VanDommelen reflected on the impact of the crime on Burt's loved ones.

"The victim was a father. He was somebody's son," VanDommelen said.

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