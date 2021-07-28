Muskegon officers investigate US-31 homicide after gunshot victim found in swamp

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon are looking into a homicide that took place on US-31 near the Muskegon River Flats this morning, according to the Charter Township of Muskegon Police Department.

We’re told officers responded to a crash with injuries involved when they were informed that the vehicle had ended up in a swamp. There, officers discovered the driver had sustained a gunshot wound, police tell us.

Authorities say the driver, described as a 22-year-old man, was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses describe a silver or gray Jeep that had pulled up beside the gunshot victim’s vehicle where gun shots were previously heard, according to police.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to get in touch with the Muskegon Township Police Department, Silent Observer or 911.

