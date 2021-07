(WXMI) — Part of northbound US-31 in Muskegon County is closed due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reports the northbound US-31 after Business US-31 is closed. The Business US-31 entrance ramp to northbound US-31 is also closed because of the crash.

Details of the crash have not been released, and it’s unclear how long the freeway is expected to remain closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.