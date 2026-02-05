Third suspect arrested in deadly 2021 US-31 shooting in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than four years after a deadly shooting on US-31 in Muskegon Township, the third suspect, Jamerius Brown, has been arrested and charged with open murder.

Jamerius Brown was arrested Monday and is accused of shooting 22-year-old Khalid Burt while he was behind the wheel of his car on July 29, 2021.

Muskegon Township Police Chief Patrick VanDommelen, says the incident initially appeared to be a vehicle accident when police received a 911 call that afternoon.

The call led police to discover that the driver of what witnesses described as a silver or gray Jeep had allegedly shot and killed Burt in his own vehicle.

"The victim was a father. He was somebody's son," VanDommelen said.

All three suspects in the case are now in custody: Treshon Wyrick, Lenar Branch, and Jamerius Brown.

"We do believe that there are some ties to gang activity, so that is part of what our three suspects are charged with," VanDommelen said.

According to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, Brown is charged with open murder and gang felony. Wyrick is charged with open murder, gang felony, and felony firearm, with his trial pending in late March after being located out of state. Branch previously pleaded to second-degree murder and felony firearm.

VanDommelen said his department has been searching for Brown since the shooting occurred.

In November 2024, a warrant was authorized for his arrest, according to Vandommelen, and Brown was taken into custody this Monday.

"I made a promise to the family right away that we would never stop working this case until we have a conclusion to it. So here we are, almost five years later, and we're doing our best to hold that promise," VanDommelen said. "Now that we have all three in custody, it's a huge sigh of relief, but there's more work to be done."

Brown is due back in court later this month.

