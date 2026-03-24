Man pleads no contest in deadly 2021 US-31 shooting in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One of the three suspects from a 2021 deadly highway shooting in Muskegon Township pleaded no contest on Monday to second-degree murder and felony firearm, according to Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson.

FOX 17

Treshon Wyrick's trial was set to begin Monday, March 23rd. Instead, he agreed to a plea deal.

Prosecutor Hilson says as part of the deal, a gang felony charge was dropped.

FOX 17 Pictured: Lenar Branch (left), Jamerius Brown (middle), Treshon Wyrick (right)

Wyrick, alongside Jamerius Brown and Lenar Branch, are accused of shooting 22-year-old Khalid Burt while he was behind the wheel of his car in July of 2021.

FOX 17 previously reported that Jamerius Brown was just arrested in February. Brown is charged with open murder and gang felony.

Muskegon Third suspect arrested in deadly 2021 US-31 shooting in Muskegon Township Olivia Yatooma

Lenar Branch previously pleaded to second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Treshon Wyrick's sentencing is set for May 11th, 2026.

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