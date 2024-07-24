Male childcare worker sentenced for sexual assaults of girls in his care

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A man who was hired to supervise two young girls will now spend decades behind bars after they were sexually assaulted.

The Allegan County Prosecutor's Office says Gary Carlson was sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in prison. The 29-year-old pleaded no contest to 26 charges related to the violation of two girls who were under his care.

His sentencing came one year after Carlson was arrested in connection to the case.

Carlson was hired through an online childcare provider to watch the then 14-year-old and 2-year-old. Instead, investigators say he assaulted the girls and took explicit images of them.

Carlson's plea of no contest means he did not admit to the crimes, but it counts as an admission of guilt for sentencing.

At the minimum, he'll serve 37 and a half years.

Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch says the outcome is a major step towards healing for the victims.

“An upward departure in the sentencing guidelines was justified due to the heinous nature of the defendant’s actions against young and vulnerable children," said Koch. "The sheer volume of acts committed including first degree criminal sexual conduct and aggravated child sexually abusive material, as well as his predatory conduct in specifically seeking employment as a caregiver to children. The victims and their family have a long road of healing ahead that hopefully can begin now that the criminal case has been completed.”

