Caretaker pleads no contest to sexually assaulting girls he was hired to watch

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A childcare worker hired to watch two young girls will be sentenced for sexually assaulting them and creating child pornography.

Gary Carlson pleaded no contest to 26 charges connected to his activity involving two girls ages 14 and 2. The charges include 9 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 8 counts of aggravated child sexually abusive materials, 8 counts of using a computer to commit a crime and 1 count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Carlson's plea of no contest is not an admission of guilty, but it is treated as such for sentencing.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

The 29-year-old was hired through an online childcare provider to supervise the girls, but according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, he used them instead.

A joint investigation with the FBI led to Carlson's arrest in Wyoming on June 23, 2023.

Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch says cases like this are key to keeping the community safe.

"The convictions in this case were achieved through a great team effort with the Allegan County Sheriffs Office, the Prosecutor's Office, and of course the family involved. The safety of our children is vitally important in our community and a number one priority of the Prosecutor's Office."

Carlson will be sentenced on June 23, 2024, exactly one year after his arrest.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube