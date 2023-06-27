Wyoming man hired to care for children arrested for sexual assault, child porn

WYOMING, Mich. — A man who was hired through an online childcare provider to supervise two girls has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault and producing child porn.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Police Department and the FBI’s West Michigan Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant on June 23 in Wyoming.

The sheriff’s office says the search warrant was in relation to an investigation into criminal sexual conduct and producing child sexually abusive material that originated in Allegan County.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Gary Carlson was arrested on 9 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 8 counts of aggravated child sexually abusive materials, 8 counts of using a computer to commit a crime and 1 count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

According to the sheriff’s office, the charges stem from Carlson’s activities after being hired through an online childcare provider to supervise a 14-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl.

If you have hired Carlson in the past to care for your children, you are asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500.

