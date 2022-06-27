ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Lawyers representing the family of the man killed in a shooting involving an Allegan County deputy has issued a letter requesting prosecutors to allow both departments to investigate his death.

Attorney Thomas D. Siver of Siver & Associates writes Joseph Nagle’s loved ones have not yet seen the body more than a week after the shooting occurred and are frustrated they are unable to give Nagle a proper burial.

The letter also says Nagle’s family wishes to know the name of the deputy who shot him, adding they also want to see the reports from the deputy and the coroner.

Siver also requests that the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office releases a statement, citing growing pressure to release their own after releasing evidence to Michigan State Police.

