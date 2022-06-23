MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 22-year-old man was pulled over for suspicion of impaired driving and got into a fight with a deputy before he was shot and killed.

Michigan State Police say Joseph Nagle was stopped around 10 p.m. on June 16 for suspicion of impaired driving. Sobriety tests were performed, and the deputy saw signs of impairment.

According to MSP, when Nagle was told he was under arrest he “immediately began fighting the deputy.”

State police say during the fight, the deputy fired a single gunshot that hit Nagle in the chest.

Michigan State Police confirmed to FOX 17 that there are no witnesses to the shooting aside from the officer.

There is no video of the incident either. Allegan County does not equip deputies with dash cameras or body cameras because they’re in the process of rolling them out after just getting the funding for cameras approved in January of this year.

MSP says there is no evidence that Nagle was armed and no evidence that the deputy used their taser.

RELATED: Friend of man killed in Allegan Co. deputy-involved shooting speaks out

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and MSP are not naming the deputy involved at this time as they continue investigating. The deputy is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Nagle’s family has previously told FOX 17 that, in their eyes, the shooting didn’t make sense. According to family members, Nagle was studying to be a police officer at Grand Rapids Community College. He ultimately decided not to go into law enforcement, family says, because he didn't like guns.

They say Nagle has never received as little as a speeding ticket, and that he respected law enforcement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube