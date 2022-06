SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a shooting during a traffic stop in Salem Township.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker says a deputy stopped a car around 10 p.m. Thursday on 26th St. north of 134th Ave.

He says during that stop there was a shooting and a person was killed. That person was described as a "suspect."

The deputy went to the hospital with unspecified injuries but is expected to be ok.

The investigation has now been handed over to Michigan State Police.