Wildwood Off Main corporate group comments on condemned apartments, key tenant questions remain

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nearly a month after all 292 units at Wildwood Off Main Apartments were condemned due to structural decay, the complex's management company has sent out a press release.

New Earth Residential, the corporate group that manages Wildwood Off Main, issued a press release Friday saying it is "working as quickly as possible" and that its immediate attention is on the safety of residents.

"Management has been communicating directly with impacted residents regarding available temporary accommodation options and next steps while evaluations and planning efforts continue," the statement said.

The statement did not address whether tenants are required to pay June rent, which is due in a matter of days. FOX 17 reached out to the media representative for New Earth Residential with this question, and has not heard back.

Wildwood Off Main corporate leadership responds to condemned apartment crisis, key tenant questions remain

Also on Friday, tenants shared messages they received from the complex warning that legal action may be taken against those who remain in their units, calling it a last resort.

The Kalamazoo Area Building Authority condemned the apartments, citing conditions including decaying stairs and decks. Stairs to upper floors were taped off as recently as Wednesday, May 27.

Kalamazoo Township officials said they will have no part in removing people from their homes and that their police department will not get involved.

I asked Wildwood Off Main's corporate group for an interview. I asked about June rent, security deposits, and what residents should do about moving large furniture up and down the stairs. Those questions have not been answered as of publication.

Prior stories:

Record obtained by FOX 17 reveals what led to mass condemnation at Wildwood Off Main apartment

Wildwood Off Main apartments condemned; 292 units affected in Kalamazoo Township

Residents in upper-floor units told to leave Kalamazoo Township apartment complex

Tenant noticed problems since 'day one' living at now condemned apartment complex

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