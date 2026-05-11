KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nearly 300 housing units in Kalamazoo Township all have the same notice on them: that the building is condemned, and occupancy is prohibited.

It’s been four days since the notice went out to tenants.

Tenants, like Marcus Johnson, are living with uncertainty.

“What do you do moving forward?” Julie Dunmire asked.

“I think that’s the question people are trying to ask right now. We got half information on Friday. And of course, all the government offices and resources were closed over the weekend. So I know today, on Monday, people are calling lawyers. They’re calling moving companies. They’re calling family members,” Johnson said.

Neighbor Tyler Trus says he noticed problems right away after he moved in in November.

“My stairs are actively falling apart,” Trus said.

"When did you first start noticing problems here?" Julie Dunmire asked Trus.

“Right when I moved in. Day one," Trus replied.

Watch: Tenant noticed problems since 'day one' living at now condemned apartment complex

Tenant noticed problems since 'day one' living at now condemned apartment complex

The Kalamazoo Area Building Authority (KABA) provided some clarity on what the condemnation notices on the door mean for residents.

The Building Authority specifies that they do not give legal advice, but told FOX 17 the tags on doors "are not individual eviction notices and that they do not have the same force as a court order."

The KABA also explains that while they advise "that the buildings are unsafe and cannot be occupied, the party to whom any court order will be addressed is the property owner, not individual tenants."

This remains a developing story. FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire has reached out to the property owner and has not heard back.

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