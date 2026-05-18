KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Hundreds of Kalamazoo Township residents came home to find condemned notices on their doors at the Wildwood Off Main apartment complex on May 7.

According to a complaint filed with Kalamazoo Township on April 28, obtained by FOX 17 through a records request, conditions at the complex included soft spots in the floor, rotting front and back decks, and evidence of mice.

The Kalamazoo Area Building Authority, also known as KABA, said it inspected the property and confirmed those conditions, documenting damage throughout the complex in photos. KABA said it had no choice but to condemn the units for safety reasons.

Records show KABA contacted the property owner on May 5. Residents received notice on May 7.

Marcus Johnson said he and his partner had no other choice but to pick up and move.

Watch: Record obtained by FOX 17 reveals what led to mass condemnation at Wildwood Off Main apartment

Record obtained by FOX 17 reveal what led to mass condemnation at Wildwood Off Main apartment

"Completely unexpected. And granted we're really blessed that we have the financial resources to do this. But I'm thinking of the folks who have to make this unexpected move, and they don't have the financial resources. And how much more of a strain that is on them. So, I'm always thinking about that. Even as we're settling in to our own mess here," Johnson said.

Johnson said the sudden displacement was unlike any move he had experienced before.

Johnson said he is also concerned about neighbors who may not have the same support he does.

"There are some folks who don't have the financial resources, or don't have the other resources that you need to be able to move in time," Johnson said.

Neighborhood reporter Julie Dunmire will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

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