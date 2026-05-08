KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — All 292 housing units at Wildwood Off Main in Kalamazoo Township have been condemned after the Kalamazoo Area Building Authority found severe structural decay throughout the complex.

Julie Dunmire

Photos obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show the decay under staircases that prompted the building authority to deem the units unsafe to live in.

Residents found orange condemnation letters posted on their doors.

Willa Popovich, who has lived at Wildwood Off Main for 30 years, said she was caught off guard by the notice.

Wildwood Off Main apartments condemned; 292 units affected in Kalamazoo Township

Wildwood Off Main apartments condemned; 292 units affected in Kalamazoo Township

"It says I wasn't to come in for one thing. But I came in anyway. It said basically though the stairwells were not safe," Popovich said.

Popovich says she lives on a ground floor and doesn't use her balcony, so she feels safe.

The condemnation came after a tenant contacted Kalamazoo Township with concerns. Inspectors found severe deterioration under the stairs and decks throughout the entire complex.

Mike Alwine, a building official with the Kalamazoo Area Building Authority, described what inspectors discovered.

"Severely deteriorated, rotted, corroded rusted framing anchors and post anchors and fasteners. A lot of decay," Alwine said.

Alwine said the findings were unlike anything he had seen before, and that the authority was legally obligated to act once made aware of problems of this severity.

Popovich said she could stay with her sister but is currently uncertain about her next steps.

"I don't know what to think. Because nothing like this has ever happened before. But it's a lovely place to live. I've always enjoyed it. I hope they will get this settled, soon," Popovich said.

I made efforts to contact the owners of the building by calling the number on their website and emailing them. I also left a message with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Marshall. Township offices are closed on Fridays. This story will be updated when a response is received.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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