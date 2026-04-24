Who hauls the trash? In Portage, it's on the ballot

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage residents will head to the polls on May 5 to vote on whether the city will keep a single-hauler trash service or return to multiple providers.

The issue has been the talk of the city for months, and I have done five stories on the topic since the city council's decision.

READ MORE: City of Portage votes to approve single-haul trash provider

Single-hauler trash service started in March, meaning only one company picks up all the trash in Portage.

The change comes after the city voted last July to award a contract for a city-wide trash provider to Waste Management.

During the city's presentation to the council in July 2025, they said the company had the least expensive bid for the job.

Watch: Trash is on the May ballot in Portage as two opposing groups form: Haul in One and Take Back the Trash

Trash is on the Portage ballot as two opposing resident groups form

READ MORE: Some Portage neighbors petition to overturn single trash provider decision

Before that, three companies handled trash in the city. Now, neighbors will get to have their say at the ballot after a petition successfully placed the issue up for a vote.

I met two neighbors, Larry Stillman and Dick Hewitt.

"Probably since day one," Stillman said when asked how long he has been involved with the group trying to overturn the decision.

"Politics," Hewitt said when asked why he thinks this has become such a hot-button issue.

SPECIAL ELECTION: Portage neighbors will vote in May on single-hauler trash issue

I found them from the signs in their front yards for "Take Back the Trash" and "Haul in One." Both are from different parts of the city, and each has an opposing viewpoint.

"We did sign the petition to get the proposal on the ballot. Because, since day one we let Portage know that we think it's best for citizens when they can choose their own services," Stillman said.

"People were paying anywhere from $15 a month to $90 a month. And that's ridiculous," Hewitt said.

READ MORE: Portage transitioning to single trash hauler system

Stillman is a "yes" vote, meaning trash services would switch back to multiple providers in the city and neighbors could pick their own provider. He was happy with his previous provider, Best Way. That local company helped petition to get this question on the May ballot. The company's general manager previously told me he did it on behalf of customers who wanted to keep things the way they used to be.

Hewitt is a "no" vote. He wants to keep a sole trash provider and is happy with Waste Management, standard pricing city-wide, and having his whole street on the same garbage day.

"36 years we've had single source recycling," Hewitt said.

"For some reason, this became a hot button issue," Hewitt said.

READ MORE: Portage switches to single trash hauler WM; residents to vote in May on whether to keep it

"We don't think the government stepping in and big footing that decision is a good idea," Stillman said.

The City of Portage says the special election cost more than $50,000.

Voters have multiple options, including voting at City Hall in the days before the election by going to the clerk's counter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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