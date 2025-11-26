Portage transitioning to single trash hauler system

PORTAGE, Mich. — Residents in Portage are receiving a letter in the mail about a change coming to their trash services. The city is transitioning to a single, city-wide hauler system, and there are a couple steps in the process that neighbors need to know about in the coming months.

The transition begins with yard waste collection. When residents put their yard waste bins out for the final pickup of the season in the next week or so, they'll be saying goodbye to their old bins for good.

"You're going to want to leave after the last pickup, and let them pick that cart up. And that's true—whoever your current provider, including WM. You want to leave that waste cart out now, so they can get it collected," Portage City Manager Pat McGinnis said.

Residents will need to re-sign up for yard waste service in the spring through the new system.

"You'll be signing up for new yard waste services after March 1 of next year. That's an opt-in program. You need to get with WM, to request the service. It's gonna be 10 and a half dollars per month," McGinnis said.

New garbage and recycling carts will be delivered to people during the last week or two of February. The city manager reminds residents to continue their current trash services through February 28.

Instructions for signing up with the new service will be placed on garbage cans. When residents put out their carts during that final week of February, they should leave both garbage and recycling containers at the curb.

"When you put your carts out that last week of February, just leave the cans out there both your garbage and recycling. Even if it's WM, they will be coming and picking up the old carts," McGinnis said.

For residents who need assistance with the transition, help is available.

"Worst case scenario, you can always call us here at city hall. We're happy to help you get signed up," McGinnis said.

In the City's letter to residents, the number 877-814-2328 is listed as a dedicated customer service line.

McGinnis explained to neighborhood reporter Julie Dunmire, that people who need additional help with the transition can call Amanda with the City at 269-329-4400.

Information is also available for residents here.

