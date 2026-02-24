KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage is transitioning to a single trash hauler, WM, replacing multiple providers. Neighbors should have received two new bins — one for trash and one for recycling.

The transition is already underway across the city.

Mary Beth Block, public information officer for the City of Portage, said the rollout has been a significant undertaking.

The new service starts next week. Bins from previous haulers are being picked up based on location throughout the city.[]

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Portage switches to single trash hauler WM; residents to vote in May on whether to keep it

Neighbor Hannah Asher said the process has been straightforward so far.

"It's been very easy. I got communication from Best Way, and Republic, when they would be picking my bins up. And I got communication from the City of Portage on when the new bins would be delivered, and when the new service would start," Asher said.

Best Way, which once serviced around 70 percent of Portage residents for trash, is using a parking lot at Wedel Garden Center to stage the bin exchange. Owner Andrew Wedel said the transition happened quickly.

"Wedels provided a parking spot, for them to come switch things around," Wedel said.

Wedel described how fast the lot filled up.

"Yesterday morning, the parking lot was empty. And by last night, we had thousands of dumpsters in there," Wedel said.

Meanwhile, some neighbors have petitioned to get the single hauler issue on the ballot, saying they want a choice in who their trash provider is. A vote is set for May to decide whether the single hauler system will remain.

The City of Portage says it is in uncharted legal territory because it has already awarded the contract to WM.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube