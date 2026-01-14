KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage residents will vote on whether to keep a single trash hauler system or return to multiple providers after the city council approved a special election Tuesday night.

The May 5, 2026 election comes after more than 4,000 residents signed the "Take Back the Trash" petition, an initiative supported by the general manager of local trash company Best Way. People were able to sign the petition at Best Way's office in Kalamazoo.

The vote will determine if the city continues with its current single hauler contract with Waste Management or allows multiple companies to serve residents.

"Motion passes 4-0. This will be a special election, paid for by the citizens of Portage, to be held on May 5, 2026. Regarding whether we go to a single hauler, or stick with what we currently have," Mayor Patrica Randall said during Tuesday's meeting.

Community members came to Portage City Council chambers to voice their opinions on both sides of the issue.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

SPECIAL ELECTION: Portage neighbors will vote in May on single-hauler trash issue

"For most of my neighbors that I've talked to, the issue had nothing to do with who the carrier is. The issue is, we did not have a choice," one resident said.

In July 2025, Portage awarded Waste Management a contract to provide trash services for the city. According to the city's presentation, Waste Management offered the best price among bidders.

"I was very much looking forward to having lower rates and fewer trucks on the road. I think those are good moves that will improve my quality of life, and our family's pocketbook," another resident said.

Best Way, the local provider who's employees are backing the petition, submitted the highest bid for the contract according to city records.

When FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire contacted the petition group "Take Back the Trash" she was directed to speak with Chris Phillips, general manager of Best Way. Phillips said his company earned residents' business through years of service.

"We are a 35-year-old company here in Kalamazoo. We earned 71% of Portage, on hard work," Phillips said during a January 7th interview.

READ MORE: Some Portage neighbors petition to overturn single trash provider decision

Portage residents are scheduled to transition to Waste Management service in March, two months before the May election.

Mayor Patricia Randall raised concerns about potential legal implications of holding the election after the city already awarded the contract to Waste Management. She said the city will seek legal guidance throughout the process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube