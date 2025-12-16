Teen accused of opening fire inside crowded Kalamazoo restaurant extradited back to Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 19-year-old accused of shooting inside a crowded Kalamazoo restaurant in September has been brought back to Michigan to face charges nearly a month after he was caught in another Midwest state.

Naledge Chamberlain faces 25 criminal counts tied to the September 20 shooting at Two Fellas Grill. The teen was recently extradited from Minnesota where he was arrested on November 19, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety A pictures of Naledge Chamberlain

Chamberlain was named a suspect six days after the shooting that left four victims injured and another person hurt by debris.

The search for the teen stretched nearly two months and across several states. Kalamazoo Public Safety released surveillance video from the shooting in hopes of driving in more tips in the case.

Watch: Surveillance video of shooting at Two Fellas Grill

Surveillance video of shooting at Two Fella Grill in Kalamazoo

One other person was arrested in connection to the shooting, a 23-year-old from Battle Creek who faces a weapons-related charge and bond violation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube