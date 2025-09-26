KDPS: 25-count warrant issued for shooting suspect, considered armed and dangerous

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting last weekend.

KDPS says the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney issued a 25-count warrant for Naledge Quincy Lovon Williams Chamberlain on Wednesday.

KDPS says the weapon used in the shooting has not be found, and the 19-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous. His location isn't known.

The department say people should not approach Chamberlain if spotted. Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Kalamazoo Silent Observer.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning on West Michigan Avenue near South Howard Street. According to KDPS, Four people were shot following a fight, and a fifth person sustained injuries from debris.

This marks the second person police have identified in connection with the incident. A 23-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested the night of the incident for violating bond and weapons charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube