19-year-old arrested in Minnesota for September restaurant shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 19-year-old man accused of opening fire inside a Kalamazoo restaurant has been arrested in Minnesota, according to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department.

Naledge Chamberlain was arrested Wednesday on a 25-count felony warrant in connection with a September 20 shooting at Two Fellas Grill. Five people were injured in the incident.

Chamberlain had been named as a suspect six days after the shooting.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety A pictures of Naledge Chamberlain

Police tracked Chamberlain to Minnesota, where he remains in custody pending extradition to Michigan. The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department shared video of the September incident as part of their investigation.

Chamberlain is the second person arrested in connection to the shooting. A 23-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested the night of the incident for violating bond and weapons charges.

