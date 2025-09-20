Shooting in Kalamazoo hospitalizes 4 people

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety says four people were sent to the hospital for their injuries and police are looking for the suspect involved. It happened near the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and South Howard Street near the Western Michigan University campus.

Officials say the suspect is outstanding, but there is no known active threat at this time. KDPS says more information will be available for the public, and residents can expect to see more police in the area as the investigation continues. The four people injured are in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID at (269) 337-8139, or anonymously through KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

