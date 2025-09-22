Police seek help: KDPS requests video footage from night of four-person shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety says there is video circulating on social media of a shooting that occurred near Western Michigan University's campus over the weekend.

They're asking the person who took the video to come forward.

Kalamazoo Public Safety also released images of multiple suspects to local news organizations, with the goal of gathering information with the help of the public.

FOX 17 has not independently seen the video that police say is on social media.

KDPS has previously released photos of people they are looking for in connection to the shooting.

KDPS said all that were taken to the hospital were released.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight. The four people injured, a 19-year old man, a 21-year old man, and two 23-year old men are not students at local colleges or universities.

