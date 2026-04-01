Stryker says operations fully restored after March cyberattack

PORTAGE, Mich. — International healthcare product manufacturer Stryker announced on Wednesday it has fully restored operations exactly three weeks after a cyberattack disrupted the company's network.

The Portage-based business said production facilities are returning to peak capacity, thanks to the disciplined work of employees. Most of the company's product lines have healthy amounts of available stock to fulfill customers' orders, said Stryker in a blog post.

Stryker fell victim to a cyberattack through its Microsoft-based services on March 11. A group tied to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security claimed responsibility for the breach of security.

The cyberattack impacted several communication methods for Stryker employees, including company computers and mobile devices. Several health systems decided to stop using some Stryker products in the immediate aftermath of the attack, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. Department of Justice on March 20 announced it seized several websites tied to Iran's hacking initiatives, including the attack on Stryker.

State and federal law enforcement agencies, along with Stryker and independent cybersecurity experts, continue to investigate how the company was hacked and whether any information was extracted, said Stryker.

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