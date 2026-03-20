Department of Justice takes down websites tied to cyberattack against Stryker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice seized four websites it said were used by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security to spread threats, propaganda, and claim responsibility for hacking efforts. One of the websites was where the group Handala Hack said it was behind the cyberattack against Portage-basede Stryker Corporation.

The DOJ took down the websites on Thursday after it received a warrant to seize the sites.

Among the allegations made by federal investigators was the claim of responsibility for the attack on "a U.S.-based multinational medical technologies firm" on March 11, the same day Stryker fell victim to a cyberattack that disrupted the company's international network.

Kalamazoo Some health systems take Stryker equipment offline after cyberattack Zac Harmon

The other alleged acts included the theft of 851 gigabytes of personal data from a Hasidic Jewish community, posting the names and information of members of the Israeli Defense Force, and death threats sent to Iranian dissidents and journalists across the globe.

“Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism worldwide, used the seized domains to dox and harass dissidents and journalists, incite violence against Jewish communities, and spread Tehran’s anti-American propaganda,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “NSD is committed to dismantling Iran’s cyberwarfare infrastructure and detecting and preventing Iran’s cyber-enabled terrorism.”

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