Stryker headquarters in Portage closes amid reported cyber attack affecting global systems

PORTAGE, Mich. — Stryker's Global Headquarters in Portage closed on Wednesday as the company deals with a cyber attack.

FOX 17 has learned Stryker fell victim to the attack, which is wiping phones and computers tied to the company's systems, according to Portage Public Safety.

A Stryker spokesperson confirmed it was targeted through its Microsoft suite of technology which disrupted its networks in facilities across the world. The company said it has contained the situation, noting no evidence of ransomware or malware has been found.

The scope of the impact was still being evaluated as of Wednesday afternoon. Stryker said it was continuing to support customers and partners through the cyber attack.

Stryker is experiencing a global network disruption to our Microsoft environment as a result of a cyber attack. We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained.



Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems.



Stryker has business continuity measures in place to continue to support our customers and partners. We are committed to transparency and will keep stakeholders informed as we know more. Spokesperson for Stryker

A sign posted on the front door of the headquarters in Portage reads:

"Stryker is currently experiencing a Global Systems Issues. As a precaution, we are closing the 1941 facility for the day. Please stay off the network and refrain your computer and connecting to WiFi on phones until systems are restored. For work phones it's recommended to remove the Stryker Management profile."

FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire called Stryker for details on the situation. An automated message said the facility was experiencing a "building emergency."

The parking lot at Stryker's headquarters was empty, normally full of cars on a Wednesday.

Stryker employs more than 1,000 people in the Kalamazoo area and has roughly 53,000 employees globally.

We've reached out to Stryker through multiple methods for comment on the situation.

