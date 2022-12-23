Slippery roads tough even for plow drivers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road conditions in West Michigan are less than ideal hours into a major snow storm leading into Christmas weekend.

FOX 17's Yasmeen Ludy is riding along with plowing service owner Mike Warren in Kalamazoo to get a better look at how the snow and wind is impacting travel.

Streets in neighborhoods are so slick that even plow truck is sliding down small hills.

"I'm nervous. Yeah." Warren said live on FOX 17 Morning News. "And that's why, because we are officially sliding down the hill."

If you do have to drive during the storm and come upon a tow truck, remember to slow down and move over.

When asked about what drivers can do to stay safe during a snow storm Warren replied, "The biggest thing is to give yourself a lot of, of stopping time. The longer distance you have, the easier it is to stop. Most of the accidents that I see. It's because people don't give themself long enough to stop and they have to slam on their brakes and they just slide through."

Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions with our tracking article.

New details on the forecast available on the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube