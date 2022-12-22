West Michigan winter storm: Tracking power outages, plows, flight delays & more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A powerful winter storm is taking aim at West Michigan this weekend, bringing with it heavy snow, arctic air and strong winds.

A blizzard warning has been issued for areas across West Michigan.

FOX 17 is here to help you keep track of road closures, power outages, flight delays and plow routes, along with providing live weather coverage throughout the holiday weekend.

POWER OUTAGES:

Heavy snow and wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible with this storm system, which could lead to power outages across West Michigan.

You can use the Consumers Outage map to get information on the number of outages across the state and when power is expected to be restored.

Not a Consumers Energy customer? You can find outage information for the entire United States here.

TRACKING SNOW PLOWS:

Road commission crews will be working hard to keep roads as clear as they can as this storm moves through the state.

The Michigan Department of Transportation’s MiDrive map lets you track snowplows in real time.

If you see a plow out on the road, keep these safety tips in mind:



Don’t crowd the plow – maintain a safe distance from the plow as the trucks are large and operators can’t see directly behind it.

Slow down – Snow plows travel at slower speeds!

Don’t pass plows on the right – Snowplows often push snow to the right shoulder using a wing plow, which is a 6-8 foot extension on the right-hand side of the plow.

Don’t pass in a snow cloud – Make sure the road ahead of you is clear before attempting to pass on the left.

Plows don’t just plow – Plow trucks also spread salt and deicing agents that could spray your car.

Don’t stand close to the road when plows are nearby – Plows can throw large chunks of ice and snow as they pass and the flying debris could hurt you.

FLIGHT DELAYS:

The winter storm is expected to impact flights across the country this weekend.

You can keep up with delayed and canceled flights coming into and going out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport with this online flight tracker.

TRACKING SANTA:

With the storm happening over the holiday weekend, you may have kids worried Santa won't be able to navigate through the snow to deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

You can keep your kids calm and show them Santa is still on his way using the NORAD Santa Tracker.

STORM DETAILS:

Be sure to download the FOX 17 weather app to get the latest details on when and where the storm will strike.

