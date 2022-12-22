Tow truck drivers remind Michiganders of 'slow down or move over' law ahead of storm

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tow truck drivers expect a very busy couple of days ahead of them and want to remind everyone out driving for the holidays to slow down and move over when they're trying to help someone out.

Since 2018, Michigan has had a law on the books requiring drivers to slow down and move over away from tow truck drivers or first responders with their lights on.

You could actually face a $400 fine and two points on your driving record if police see you failing to do so.

Speaking with a tow truck driver out of the Muskegon area, he says this is vitally important when it comes to accidents they're responding to on the highway and those times when there are near white-out conditions along the roadway.

"On the road as much as I am, there's been plenty of times where I've seen cars getting on the highway and just tapping their brakes for whatever reason, and then they lose control and go wherever they're gonna go. So, it doesn't matter if you're a good driver or not. On that slush, that black ice, your car's going to take off when it wants to," said Rick Holman, a driver with ASAP Towing.

If you see a vehicle broken down on the side of the road and there aren't already police and fire on scene, make a quick call to 911 to report it. Don't assume somebody else has called it in.

