Portage compost facility nearly full one week after tornado

City will block access to any commercial tree services starting May 15
WXMI/Ilene Gould
A tree damaged in the May 7 severe storms in Portage
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 14, 2024
PORTAGE, Mich. — The number of trees and limbs taken down by last week's severe storms is putting a strain on the clean up resources.

The City of Portage announced Tuesday the compost facility on Oakland Drive will close to all but municipal service trucks starting Wednesday, May 15.

The announcement comes one week after a severe storm, including a high-powered EF-2 tornado struck the city, damaging hundreds of buildings and an untold number of trees.

RELATED: Storm chaser video showcases power of tornado in Portage

Portage allowed commercial tree service companies to dump trees and brush at the compost facility to speed up the clean up effort. Now the city says the compost site is nearing capacity and it must ensure municipal services can continue without interruption.

